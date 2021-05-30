- Fiddleheads Café in Mendocino — which has been a noted critic of pandemic face mask mandates from the start — is now charging patrons wearing a face covering an extra $5. Chris Castleman, the owner of the contention cafe, drew widespread attention over the weekend after his small Bay Area cafe posted a sign demanding that customers wearing a face mask pay an additional $5 for their order; customers “caught bragging” about being vaccinated would also have to pay another $5; so this means that your $2 coffee could cost more than $12 (after tax), should you let it be known you're a member of the Pfizer gang. [Chronicle]
- Almost the entire Bay Area now falls under the "exceptional" drought category as dry as conditions worsen. Tomorrow's triple-digit temperatures that are expected in the inland parts of the region won't exactly help pull us out of this hellacious nightmare, either. [KPIX]
- So yes: There's a heat advisory and potential danger of fire on Memorial Day. [KRON4]
- San Francisco is now the sixth most park-friendly and accessible city in the country, per ParkScore index — a project by the nonprofit The Trust for Public Land that ranks park systems in the 100 largest U.S. cities. [SF Examiner]
- As drug-related deaths — especially around fentanyl overdoses — increase, Bay Area mothers who've lost their children to elicit substances are speaking out to call for change. [Hoodline]
- The address belonging to JC Tattoos SF in the Mission District has been rezoned for "personal service uses," making way for the space to become a barbershop. [Mission Local]
- Lake Tahoe is seeing a massive influx of tourists and day-trippers this weekend. [ABC7]
