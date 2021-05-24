"Construction delays" and "unforeseen circumstances" are being blamed for a delay in the opening of the splashy, high-tech new Regal Cinema at the Stonestown Galleria.

SFist told you about this somewhat wacky new 12-screen theater last week, which comes with some theaters tricked out with Regal's 4DX cinema experience — a multi-sensory, amusement park-like setup that involves motion effects like pitching and twisting seats, and "atmospheric effects" ranging from scent-blasters to a snow machine. And it looks like maybe the rain-blowers or toe-ticklers hit a snag in the installation — or something more basic happened, like the contractors are behind on painting or carpeting.

As the Chronicle's Datebook learned after a media event was canceled last Thursday, the theater did not make it open for its scheduled opening on Friday. And it's not clear when it will be open now. Funcheap SF had a posting about the $3 movie ticket days that were supposed to kick off on Sunday, and those are postponed.

The company's statement: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that the official opening scheduled for today, Friday, May 21, of the Regal Stonestown Galleria has been postponed. We look forward to officially opening the doors in the coming days and will follow up accordingly when we have the official date."

It seems likely that Regal wants to make its big debut by the time Memorial Day Weekend begins — this being the traditional opening of the summer blockbuster season, after a year of no blockbusters.

And we know that they had planned another $3 ticket day on Wednesday, May 26, as well as big openings for Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II on Thursday. So, stay tuned to see if the place will be open by then. A single 1:45 p.m. screening of Scoob! is currently on the online schedule for Thursday.

This theater, officially named the Regal Stonestown Galleria ScreenX, 4DX, & RPX, was built out inside the former Macy's at Stonestown, which closed in March 2018. It's the first stage in a major redevelopment of the 50-year-old mall, which is also potentially set to include a 3,000-unit residential "village" centered around more street-facing retail.

Photo: Terry Wade via Cinema Treasures/Creative Commons