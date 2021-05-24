- There was a new round of local news coverage about the apparent rise in property crime in San Francisco on Sunday. This story by KPIX reiterates the notion that crime overall has not gone up but the types of crime being committed shifted during the pandemic; but then this other story by KPIX focuses on business owners whose businesses have been burglarized frustrated with Chesa Boudin and the perception that he's soft on punishing criminals.
- A string of sideshows drew hundreds of spectators in multiple cities in Contra Costa County on Saturday night and ended with 21 cars being impounded and one man arrested. Antioch police say they made an arrest after one suspect crashed his car while trying to evade arrest. [Chronicle]
- Two adults had to be rescued from the surf in SF on Sunday after getting caught in a rip current at Ocean Beach. [NBC Bay Area]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is announcing a new wildfire preparedness effort today called the "California Comeback Plan," which includes money for new firefighting equipment and a proposed $2 billion investment overall. [KRON4]
- A "suspicious" and slow-moving grass fire broke out this morning in a hard-to-access hillside area in Fremont. [KRON4 / CBS SF]
- Crews contained a five-acre brush fire in Pittsburg on Sunday, in yet another sign of this fire season starting early. [Bay City News]
- SF's largest hotel, the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, reopens today for the first time since last March. [Hoodline / CBS SF]
- The grand old Palace Hotel has reopened as well. [SF Business Times]
- Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill also opened for indoor worship on Sunday. [ABC 7]
- Following a five-game winning streak, the SF Giants got swept in three games by the Dodgers, losing 11-5 on Sunday, and they fell from first to third in the NL West. [Associated Press]
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday morning that, come September, New York City schools will not be offering a remote-learning option. [New York Times]
