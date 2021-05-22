- Santa Clara County has now given more than a million COVID-19 vaccine doses. As of May 21, 73% of county residents — who are 12 years old or older —have received at least one dose of vaccine; nearly 60% of county residents have completed the vaccination process. [KPIX]
- A San Jose vehicle crash Friday night killed one pedestrian. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the accident, and they were cooperative with investigators; the San Jose Police Department is reporting that this collision marks the 18th traffic fatality for the city this year. [KRON4]
- The Hilton Union Square will open Monday, May 24, though its Cityscape Bar will still stay shuttered (for now). [Hoodline]
- As San Francisco's library rose from dormancy, thousands upon thousands of eager patrons flocked to newly reopened branches this week. [SF Examiner]
- Harvey Milk Day Community Recovery Celebration will take place in the Castro today from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. at various locations. [Hoodline]
- Here's a map that'll help you find the COVID-19 vaccination site closest to you. [ABC7]
- Take this weekend to try some of the city's vetted best fried chicken. [Eater SF]
- As vaccination rates rise, it's now looking like it'll be inevitable that a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot will be necessary as the virus continues to mutate. [CNN]
- Madagascar is home to 5% of the world’s tree species — but less than 10% of the island nation's forests remain, with 1% to 2% of the original jungle density being lost each year to human activity. [Mongabay]
Image: Getty Images/LeoPatrizi