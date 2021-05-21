- Human remains found in Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley on April 26 have been identified as a missing San Leandro woman, 60-year-old Tracy Denise Benson. Benson's death is being investigated as a homicide. [CBS SF]
- A wildfire broke out around 3:15 Friday morning near the entrance to Mt. Diablo at Scenic Boulevard and South Gate Road. A Cal Fire crew quickly got it under control, in about an hour. [KTVU]
- Police in Pittsburg shot and killed a man Thursday night who was holding a handgun and had been banging on his ex-girlfriend's door. Police say the man refused to comply with officers' commands, and that he turned toward officers and pointed his gun at them before they fired. [KTVU]
- Community members in SF's Chinatown are asking why District Attorney Chesa Boudin didn't show up to meet with store owner Fanly Chen who was assaulted by a robbery suspect last weekend. [ABC7]'
- The man who died in Wednesday morning's house fire in Cole Valley has been identified as 78-year-old San Francisco resident Anthony Bowles, and the fire is not considered suspicious. [Bay City News]
- Chile Lindo, the empanada spot on 16th Street in the Mission, was burglarized earlier this week. [Mission Local]
- There's a total lunar eclipse next week and the West Coast will get a decent view of it — the so-called "super blood moon" will peak around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday. [Chronicle]
Photo: Christina Anne Costello