A 42-year-old Pittsburg man working for a landscaping company was found dead at a job site in San Rafael on Wednesday, one day after he was reported missing.

David Nunez Sanchez reportedly never came home after work on Tuesday, and couldn't be reached by his family, who immediately reported him missing. As Bay City News reports, Nunez Sanchez had been managing a crew on a job site at an apartment complex on North Avenue in San Rafael on Tuesday, and he was reported missing to Pittsburg police that evening.

An employee went back to the job site on Wednesday and found Nunez Sanchez's truck, locked and with his cellphone and uneaten lunch still inside.

San Rafael police became involved, and after searching the area, they found the body of Nunez Sanchez buried under some brush and branches.

San Rafael police then sent detectives to Pittsburg to interview the three other employees who were at the job site on Tuesday. Ultimately, police say, 33-year-old Miguel Jimenez Alejandre of Bay Point confessed to killing Nunez Sanchez.

No motive has yet been given for the crime, and police continue to investigate. The manner of death has also not been revealed.

Alejandre was booked into Marin County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Rafael police at (415) 485-3000 or submit a tip online to http://www.srpd.org/tips.

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images