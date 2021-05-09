- Local businesses — especially restaurants and bars — are enjoying a second wave of increased sales with looser COVID-19 restrictions. After staying six months in the state's more restrictive COVID-19 tiers, San Franciscans this Saturday were buzzing about once dormant bars and restaurants, including those in the Mission District. [KPIX/KTVU]
- Around 65% of all San Franciscans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But that's not to say the Bay Area region will ever reach herd immunity, as at least 70% of the entire population would need to have some immunity against the disease. [Chronicle]
- It appears that the SFPD officers involved in the shooting at Oracle Park Friday weren't in uniform – but rather in "plainclothes." [KTVU]
- A victim hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night in San Jose has died. [KRON4]
- Bo, the longtime furry companion for the Obamas, died after a battle with cancer over the weekend at 12 years old. [NYT]
- Much like how the wording around "climate change" needs to be shifted to reflect its severity — which is now a "climate crisis" — researchers are urging the adoption of "nature positivity" to change the negative, dystopian connotations we have around conservation. [Mongabay]
- Three people — a four-year-old and two women — were injured in the Times Square shooting yesterday. [CNN]
- El*n M*sk made his contentions debut on SNL last night; Pete Davidson's "Chad" sketch was the only bright spot in an otherwise dim episode. [Twitter]
Image: Getty Images/Nicolas McComber