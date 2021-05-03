- According to USPS change-of-address data, the San Francisco exodus appears to be about over. Outmigration from the city is back to pre-pandemic levels as things are beginning to normalize again. [Chronicle]
- Verizon is selling Yahoo and AOL, a.k.a. Verizon Media (or Oath), to venture capital firm Apollo Global Management. The deal, worth $5 billion, suggests that Verizon is giving up on its digital media ambitions. [Associated Press]
- A husband and wife were found dead early this morning in an apparent murder-suicide in a San Leandro home. Family members requested a welfare check around 1 a.m., and the pair were found dead following a domestic dispute. [CBS SF]
- An area of several blocks Pinole were under lockdown orders from police early Monday due to a negotiation with an armed man. [CBS SF]
- A fatal collision on southbound I-880 in Oakland early Saturday was caused by a drunk driver, the CHP says. [KRON4]
- There was a Red Flag Warning and a grass fire in Solano County on Sunday, and the fact that it is only May has firefighters understandably concerned. [ABC7]
- There was also a brush fire Sunday morning near the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station that grew to several acres. [NBC Bay Area]
- Over at Mission Local, Joe Eskanazi has some thoughts about the weirdness of installing City Attorney Dennis Herrera atop the SF Public Utilities Commission — and, yes, he suggests it's likely some political calculus that potentially clears the mayor's race in 2023 for Breed to keep the office. [Mission Local]
- Asian American leaders and business owners rallied in Oakland Sunday to oppose Senate Bill 82, a bill currently working its way through the legislature that would reduce penalties for robberies of property worth less than $950. [KRON4]
- A new mom who didn't know she was pregnant gave birth on a flight to Hawaii, and was lucky to have some neonatal nurses and a doctor on board to help. [Associated Press]