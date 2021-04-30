- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting at Market and Mason streets Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at 4:49 p.m., no arrests have been made, and the victim who died was a man in his 30s. [KRON4 / Chronicle]
- Embattled SF school board member Allison Collins and her real estate developer husband Chris Collins violated building inspection rules in their Russian Hill building, according to a Department of Building Inspection notice. The couple is accused of illegally merging to units to make a larger home, and it was briefly put on the market in 2019 for $3.25 million but did not sell. [Chronicle]
- A 69-year-old man of Middle Eastern descent was the victim of a hate crime assault in El Cerrito, and the suspect in the case was arrested but also taken to the hospital for evaluation after he was behaving erratically. [CBS SF]
- A 35-year-old Berkeley woman was arrested earlier this month on hate crime charges after she was seen on video yelling racial slurs at a Black delivery driver and calling the police to report he was speeding. [KTVU]
- Palo Alto police are investigating a theft of 35 guns out of a garage. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 71-year-old pilot survived a crash landing of his ultralight aircraft in Lake Mendocino on Thursday with just minor injuries. [CBS SF]
- It remains unclear whether Outside Lands will require attendees to be vaccinated. [KRON4]
- Disneyland reopens today after a 13-month closure. [KTVU]
Photo: Josh Adams-Ford