- Expected weekend rain showers didn’t really help much to lift the Bay Area out of drought conditions. Though the Lake Tahoe area is preparing for a massive amount, the same storm system intensifies as it rolls toward Tahoe Basin and Alpine County. [KPIX]
- Footage taken of yesterday's burning vehicle on the Bay Bridge, which caused traffic at one point to back all the way up to Berkeley, shows just how bad it was. The San Francisco Fire Department still hasn't released much information about the accident, and it is unclear if anyone was injured... or even what type of vehicle caught fire. [ABC7]
Vehicle Fire on Bay Bridge AVOID AREA AND EXPECT DELAYS (South Beach, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/VWRG8L6WTm— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 25, 2021
- After walking 482 miles from LA to SF, Beasrun plans his next journey. After finishing his trek — smelling like a freshly "opened bag of Doritos, when that fart smell comes out" — the 33-year-old creative behind the costume is already thinking about his next on-foot trek after the wildly viral success of his most recent journey. [Chronicle]
- A 3.8M earthquake was reported near Morgan Hill just before 10 p.m. Saturday night — did you feel it? [KRON4]
- The Taiwanese-American supermarket chain 99 Ranch Market will be coming to the Westfield Oakridge Mall in San Jose sometime this summer. [Hoodline]
- This Astronaut-taken photograph, taken on December 3, 2020, with a Nikon D5 digital camera using a focal length of 500 millimeters, shows a stunning crystal-clear Bay Area. [Earth Observatory]
- Bay Area health officials have given the all-clear to healthcare providers to resume using J&J's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine. [Mercury News]
- Here's an interesting (and demoralizing) fact: The Florida reef gecko is the most vulnerable reptile to sea level rise in the U.S, according to biologists at the University of Miami — a species endemic to an area that could well be underwater by the end of the century. [Mongabay]
Image: Getty Images/tifonimages