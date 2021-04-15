A 46-year-old woman was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco following an altercation with four teenage girls.

The shooting happened at 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue in the Tenderloin. Police say that the shooting happened after a dispute with multiple suspects.

As Bay City News reports, the suspects are described as four young women, two 19-year-olds and two juveniles. The deplorable quartet reportedly confronted the victim and one of them shot her. They then fled in a sedan, and the vehicle description was not provided by police.

The victim is expected to survive her injuries.

As of Thursday, no arrest has yet been made, and it's unclear if the police have identified the suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.