You were warned. This California recall election is going to be a circus just like the last one that succeeded in happening in 2003, and proving that point, we have former porn star Mary Carey of course announcing that she'll run again, just like she did in 2003.

Carey was 25 years old in 2003 when Republicans succeeded in pushing through a recall election of then Governor Gray Davis. And she was joined on the 135-candidate ballot by former child star Gary Coleman, action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, political commentator and website founder Arianna Huffington, notorious porntrepreneur Larry Flynt, noted billboard model and LA area joke Angelyne, and many others who had no place running for governor but did so because the barrier to entry in the race was very low.

That is still the case! And Carey, now 40, believes she has more experience now necessary to govern this very large and complex state.

"Last time, I was young, dumb and full of fun," says Carey, speaking to KABC in Los Angeles on Monday in interview full of porn-y double entendre. "And this time I'm more experienced and I am not going to take this position laying down. I am ready to be on top."

As Politico notes, Carey spoke out of both sides of her mouth, also saying in a statement she thought the current recall was a "waste of resources considering the governor’s current term ends next year."

But because it only takes 7,000 signatures and $3,916.12 to get on the ballot, Carey and likely dozens of other people are likely to jump in one of the rings of this three-ring affair, just like the last time — because this is still California, and we're nothing if not entertaining.

And Carey came in 10th in that field of 135 candidates 18 years ago, so why shouldn't she try? It'll be great marketing for her $10/month OnlyFans. Since running for governor, she was arrested in Washington state in 2005 for violating some sort of strip club law, and she retired from hardcore porn in 2007 but has since done over a dozen B movies and softcore features like "The Big Bust Theory" and "Lust in Space." Her new slogan: "Finally a politician you want to be screwed by."

Reality television figure and ostensible — though problematic — trans rights pioneer Caitlyn Jenner has hinted at her possible candidacy as well. But commentators are already saying she's "no Arnold," and not a threat.

The recall is now a foregone conclusion even though election officials and Secretary of State Shirley Weber have yet to certify that the recall proponents have all the necessary signatures to trigger the election. A date has still not been set, and will need to be set by Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. As the LA Times reported last month, with Kounalakis not likely to be a traitorous asshole like former Lieutenant Governor Cruz Bustamante — who at the last minute decided to run to replace Davis — she may play a role in limiting the field of competitors. She'll be responsible for setting the election date between 60 and 80 days from certification, and if she opts for the minimum of 60, it could leave candidates with just a tight 24 hours to submit all their necessary signatures and paperwork.

Bustamante allowed for a 17-day window, hence 135 candidates.

Republicans have no shot of winning this thing given the current California electorate, but that isn't going to stop them from trying, or from trying to embarrass Newsom any way they can.

Carey, who ran as an independent in 2003, is likely to so again this year. And we can't wait to see

Top image: Mary Carey in 2013. Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images