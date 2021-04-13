A Maserati SUV that was reportedly speeding above 100 miles per hour in Oakland on Sunday morning ended up wedged in the elbow of an embankment and a freeway overpass, but remarkably the driver escaped unharmed.

CHP Oakland posted a photo of the remarkable scene to Instagram after the pursuit of the vehicle ended this way. The driver was speeding westbound on I-580, as KPIX reports, and was clocked accelerating over 100 mph after a CHP officer began pursuit on Sunday.

"Shortly after, the Maserati exited the freeway, drove up an embankment, and collided with the underside of the freeway," the CHP post reads. "The driver was taken into custody without incident."

Photo: CHP Oakland



Reportedly, the driver was taken to the hospital following the incident, complaining of pain, but amazingly it sounds like the injuries were not serious. The driver will face charges for reckless evading, the CHP says.

It's not clear if the driver was actually the owner of the Maserati. Curiously, the CHP writes, "The driver is lucky to be alive. The owner of the Maserati... not so lucky."