It must have been Gavin Rossdale's weekend with the kids, and Gwen Stefani and her new fiancé Blake Shelton were up in Monterey over the weekend where they went out fishing and crabbing with a local guide.

The Voice costars (though Gwen isn't a coach on the current season) were evidently out on Monterey Bay on Saturday — with Chris' Fishing and Whale Watching posting about their haul. Gwen and Blake brought in 50 sand dabs and 17 Dungeness crabs during their outing — and there's no word on whether they personally ate them all.

For the occasion, Gwen was wearing a tiger-striped face mask, and a "fishing jacket" with patches of leopard print and colorful camo.

Thank you Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for coming and enjoying an amazing day on the Bay with us🦀🐋 they caught 50... Posted by Chris' Fishing and Whale Watching on Sunday, March 28, 2021



As KRON4 notes, Gwen and Blake have been together since Gwen's divorce from Gavin Rossdale in 2016 — and they met about two years earlier when Gwen joined the cast of The Voice, replacing Christina Aguilera. Blake divorced his wife of four years, country singer Miranda Lambert, in 2015. Blake is 44 and Gwen is 51.

The pair were engaged this past October.

And, in case you're interested, Dungeness crab season ends on July 30.