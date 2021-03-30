- A 58-year-old Asian American woman was robbed on Monday in Japantown while sitting in her car in the middle of the day. The thief smashed her passenger-side window to reach in and grab her purse from the floor, and she managed to snap a photo of the getaway vehicle. [Chronicle]
- One of the sadder casualties of the pandemic, Berkeley's 12-year-old Tuscan trattoria Corso, looks to be coming alive again. Under new owner Peter Chastain, who closed his own 21-year-old restaurant Prima in Walnut Creek last year, it will become Via del Corso, and reopen in June. [Berkeleyside]
- A man was injured Monday afternoon near 17th Avenue and Moraga in SF's Inner Sunset when he attempted to confront and chase down thieves who were breaking into his car. [CBS SF]
- Twitter is reportedly looking around for office space in Oakland. [SF Business Times]
- More than 50 abandoned vehicles were taken off the streets of Oakland over the weekend in an illegal dumping crackdown, and three people were also arrested and dozens more were issued citations. [CBS SF]
- It's going to continue to be very warm on Wednesday in SF, but it's going to be downright hot inland, with highs of 86 to 88 in the next two days. [ABC 7]
- Oakland's beloved mixed duck couple, Ebony and Ivory, have settled in to a new forever home at a rescue ranch in Marin County, where they are being better cared for. [Hoodline]
- Popular Tenderloin ramen shop Mensho Tokyo has reopened after an eight-month hiatus. [KQED]
- Researchers in England are studying the mixing and matching of vaccine doses, to see if it confers added benefit. [New York Times]
- The Biden administration today extended a pause on student loan interest and collections for those in default on their loans. [ABC 7]
Photo: Japantown CBD