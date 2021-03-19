- Travel has been picking up notably in the last couple of weeks, and officials at SFO say they're seeing more fully booked flights. In February, the TSA checkpoints at SFO were seeing 10,000 to 11,000 people per-day, and now it's up to about 15,000 per day. [KRON4]
- Unsurprisingly, an investigation into the inner workings of CA's Employment Development Department finds a lot of dysfunction and a broken system. Once callers to the EDD do get through, if they get through, the agents assisting them typically are not qualified or allowed to help them with their actual problems in receiving benefits, and qualified agents aren't typically available. [Chronicle]
- A multiple-car crash in Marin near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge caused major westbound delays on 580 early Friday morning. [CBS SF]
- 74-year-old serial killer Herbert Mullin, who killed 13 people in a spree between 1972 and 1973, 10 of them in Santa Cruz County, was denied parole this week. [CBS SF]
- On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Xavier Becerra as Biden's new Secretary of Health and Human Services, which means Gavin needs to name a new Attorney General now. [ABC7]
- The CDC may be changing the social-distancing recommendation for children in schools from six feet to three feet, allowing schools to reopen more fully. [KRON4]
- The U.K.'s "one jab" strategy of making sure the most people get at least one vaccine shot rather than ensuring everyone gets their second shot in an exact timeframe appears to be working better than the U.S. strategy. [New York Times]
- According to California Lottery records, three people in or near the Bay Area have recently won big jackpots ($750K to $1M) on scratchers. [NBC Bay Area]
- Officials in Vallejo say they are scrapping a "Crime Free Housing" training booklet for landlords after a news investigation found it had problematic language that discriminated against the formerly incarcerated, and equated criminals to predatory dinosaurs who need to be killed "in the egg." [NBC Bay Area]
- Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman's Tuesday arrest at O'Hare — something like her 22nd — made it to the New York Times.
Photo: EarthCam