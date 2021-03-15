San Francisco firefighters came to the rescue of an unfortunate driver Sunday night who drove their car off the seawall near Marina Green. It's unclear whether drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the incident, but luckily the water was pretty shallow right there.

SF Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Baxter posted photos of the incident, which happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, on Twitter, and he said the car's occupants were being evaluated by medics.

Bay Rescue, Marina Green; car into water. Occupants assisted out and are being evaluated by Medics. Incident closed. pic.twitter.com/1a8GiTr3RF — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 15, 2021

As the Chronicle reports, there was only one occupant, the driver, and he or she was not injured but was cold after being in the frigid Bay waters for a few minutes. Firefighters reportedly just walked into the shallows and helped the driver back to dry land.

A photo posted to Reddit suggests the car was still there, waiting to be removed, at dawn on Monday.

Initial reports, per the Chronicle, were that the driver may have pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, and sent the car hurdling off the seawall.