A man was shot in the chest on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge just past Treasure Island Wednesday morning, and he is in critical condition.

As Bay City News reports, CHP officers only responded to the scene of the shooting after being informed around 8 a.m. Wednesday of the victim being treated at a San Francisco hospital. CHP was informed that a shooting had happened earlier in the morning on the roadway, on the Bay Bridge.

The officers then learned that the shooting occurred around 5:25 a.m. on the eastern span of the bridge, on the right-hand shoulder, reportedly "near the Treasure Island off-ramp" (the geography seems confusing in the report, given that the off-ramp to Treasure Island from the eastbound lanes of the bridge occurs before the tunnel, on the left side, on the western span).

The victim was reportedly standing outside his vehicle, a 2003 Subaru Outback, when he was shot, and the shooter fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP’s investigations tip line at (707) 917-4491.

Photo: Karam Alani