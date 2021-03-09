The San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday released a few more details about last week's armed robbery of a KPIX crew's camera at Twin Peaks — which, ironically, was stolen while the reporter was there to report on all the theft going on in the area.

As we learned last week, the camera had been recovered by police, but they did not clarify how or where that happened, or that anyone had been arrested. Now, in a release, the SFPD says they arrested 34-year-old Ronald Whitten of San Francisco in connection with the robbery, shortly after the robbery occurred last Wednesday.

"Through the course of the investigation an adult male was arrested on the 200 block of Randolph Street at approximately 2:00 PM," the SFPD says. "During the arrest the stolen camera was located and seized by the officers."

KPIX explains that the camera had a tracking device on it, which led police directly to the suspect — though it sounds like only one arrest was made, and reporter Don Ford had said that three suspects approached him and his cameraman, one of them with a Glock pistol aimed at his head.

Police say they are continuing to search for "at least three" additional suspects.

Whitten was reportedly booked for possession of stolen property, but he may already have been released — the SF Sheriff's Department doesn't seem to have a record of Whitten currently being in jail.

"While an arrest has been made, this remains an active and ongoing investigation," the police say.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the remaining suspects is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 415-575-444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Photo: Lilibeth Bustos Linares