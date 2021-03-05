A fire broke out around noon Friday at a residence at 112 Eureka Street near 18th Street, at the edge of the Castro District and Eureka Valley.

The fire was elevated to two alarms with two SF Fire Department crews battling it, and as KRON4 reports, police also were on the scene seeking a suspect with a knife who was seen leaving the property as it was on fire.

The building that was damaged in the fire was a three-story residence, and it was unclear to the SFFD whether it was a single-family home or a subdivided, multi-unit building.

SFFD spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Baxter announced on Twitter that as of 1 p.m., the fire was contained, and no injuries were being reported in connection with it.

#BREAKING fire in the Castro District @kron4news pic.twitter.com/LE38r27xNE — Carlos R. Mendoza (@C_R_Mendoza) March 5, 2021 UPDATE: MEDIA STAGING IS 80 EUREKA CROSS OF MARKET FIRE CONTAINED NO INJURIES AND UNDER INVESTIGATION pic.twitter.com/Nb8xa8Y87v — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 5, 2021

"This quickly grew to a multi-agency incident when an individual was seen running from the building with a knife in hand," Baxter said. "At this moment, the Police Department is investigating that incident." He added that the SFFD was thankful to the SFPD for providing protection to the fire crew while they contained the blaze, helping them to keep it from spreading beyond the one structure.

KPIX has it from the police that the suspect was "in the apartment throwing knives" before he "fled from the apartment armed with a kitchen knife."

Working #fire 🔥 on the 100 block of Eureka at 18th St. Heavy fire being reported in the attic. Firefighters have opened the roof. @LondonBreed @RafaelMandelman pic.twitter.com/JEzaTzOXH9 — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) March 5, 2021

SFist will update you if there are further developments with regard to the hunt for the suspect.