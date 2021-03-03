- Petaluma is believed to be the first city in the nation to ban the construction of all new gas stations. In an effort to curb carbon emissions, the city is encouraging its 16 gas stations to transition to providing electrical charges and hydrogen power. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 79-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday in the Outer Mission. She was reportedly trying to cross the street when she was struck Tuesday just before 1 p.m. at Mission Street and Geneva Avenue. [Examiner]
- Trump supporters in the East Bay town of Lafayette continue to protest regularly on a Highway 24 overpass with "Stop the Steal" signs. The Lafayette City Council continues to try to do something about it, in the name of "safety." [East Bay Times / Lamorinda Weekly]
- A shooting in East Oakland Tuesday night that left a 66-year-old man dead is the city's 25th homicide of the year to date. [East Bay Times]
- San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal Tuesday night shooting in unincorporated Redwood City. [CBS SF]
- 100-year-old Chinatown restaurant Far East Cafe isn't closing after all, the owner says. [Hoodline]
- Some Catholic leaders have discouraged congregants from taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because they say it is made with a cell line that came originally from fetal tissue. [Associated Press]
- Alameda County expects to join SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Napa and Marin in the "Red" tier next week. [Berkeleyside]
- Police in New Hampshire have made an arrest after a 15-month investigation into QAnon-themed vandalismat a group of rock configurations in called “America’s Stonehenge.” [Associated Press]
Photo: Magaly Vasquez Montano