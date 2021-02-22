Gusty winds and dangerous marine conditions are being predicted starting early Tuesday in the Bay Area, with 55-mph gusts at some higher elevations and a gale warning at the coast. But otherwise we have a couple of days of warm sunshine, followed by some slight cooling, and more spring-like temperatures.

Today's high was supposed to be 68 in San Francisco, but according to Weather Underground it's 75 in SoMa right now. It's also in the 70s in the North Bay, and around 68 degrees in Walnut Creek this afternoon, as our spring weather continues.

The National Weather Service is warning that things are going to get mighty windy at the coast starting around 3 a.m. Tuesday, with a gale warning that extends to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The windiest periods on land will be on Wednesday, as KPIX reports, with gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour at higher elevations — and vaccine sites with tents are being warned they need to secure those is especially if they're located near the slope of a mountain.

The wind is supposed to subside by Thursday but then windy times may kick up again by the weekend.

And the only rain that appears in the 10-day forecast right now is a possible tenth of an inch next Monday, March 1.

We remain way behind on rainfall and snowpack, though the Central Sierra has caught up to 73% of normal for this time of year thanks to recent big snows.

Enjoy the sun while it's here!

