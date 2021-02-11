Vaccination Nation is finally getting into full swing with both large-scale, mass-vaccination sites like Levi's Stadium and Moscone Center now open, and with CVS stores now taking appointments across the region beginning Friday.

About 81,900 vaccine doses out of a federal allotment of 250,000 doses are coming to California via CVS locations. And what was initially announced as a rollout of vaccines at CVS stores in just three Bay Area cities has already expanded to include locations in 18 cities where appointments begin on Friday, February 12. The full list of cities — which is expected to grow in the coming weeks — is below.

All of these CVS stores will still only be inoculating people in the Phase 1a eligibility tier, which is primarily healthcare workers, elder-care workers, and seniors over 65. But as eligibility expands in the coming weeks, so will residents' ability to score a vaccine at their local CVS, potentially, and depending on supply. Go to CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

Alameda

Berkeley

Concord

Daly City

Fremont

Lafayette

Mountain View

Oakland

Palo Alto

Pleasanton

Redwood City

Rohnert Park

San Anselmo

San Francisco

San Jose

Santa Clara

Sonoma

Vallejo

A quick search by SFist came up with available slots for Monday at 1900 19th Avenue in San Francisco, but locations in Oakland, Berkeley, Lafayette, and Sonoma were already booked up. It's not clear how many CVS locations have vaccine stocks in San Francisco or Oakland.

New appointments will open up every day, the CVS website says, and those interested in getting vaccinated should check back every day. (It's not clear if it's after midnight, or what time of the morning new appointments will come available each day.)

CVS had originally announced that vaccinations would begin today, February 11, but earlier this week the company announced it would be pushing back to Friday in order to ensure adequate supplies.

The federal program underpinning the rollout at chain pharmacies also includes a contract with Walgreens, but the two companies have initially divided up the states where they have both have stores where they're making vaccines available. As USA Today reports, CVS is covering California for now, along with 10 other states, while Walgreens will also be giving vaccines at select stores in 17 states, but not California for now.

Up until this week, vaccines had only been available through city and county health departments, and through healthcare networks and hospitals.

San Franciscans may have a better shot at getting vaccinated by making an appointment at one of the city-run vaccine sites at Moscone Center or City College, though supplies have still limited the number of appointments available each day. This webpage has links for all the vaccine appointment options in SF.

As of Wednesday, 106,111 San Franciscans have received their first vaccine doses — that represents 14% of the population over the age of 16, up from 11% earlier this week.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images