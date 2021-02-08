- SFPD Chief Bill Scott publicly asked the two suspects involved in a Saturday carjacking/kidnapping in Pacific Heights to turn themselves in. The minivan belonging to DoorDash driver Jeffrey Fang was found in the Bayview around 1 a.m. Sunday, about five hours after it was stolen, and the two small kids inside were OK. [ABC 7]
- A fire that broke out at a homeless encampment in Oakland on Saturday spread to the nearby Vietnamese American Community Center of the East Bay, destroying the building. The center distributed 10,000 meals per week to the local community. [CBS SF]
- Actor Chris Pratt's brother, Daniel "Cully" Pratt, who works for the Solano County Sheriff's Office, apparently is very into guns and supports the Three-Percenters militia group. Open Vallejo conducted an investigation after Pratt posted photos of a gun rack he made showing the Three-Percenters logo and the phrase "We Will Not Comply." [Open Vallejo]
- A wrong-way driver on northbound 101 in Burlingame caused a crash in which one person died Monday morning, and only two lanes of the freeway were open as the investigation continues. [KCBS / SFGate]
- A 70-year-old Oakland woman was attacked and had her handbag stolen after she came home from the bank last Wednesday, near International Boulevard and 6th Avenue. [ABC 7]
- San Jose police were in a standoff Monday morning with a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a shopping mall in the Willow Glen neighborhood. [CBS SF]
- Yes, everyone including the Chronicle was bored by The Weeknd's halftime show. [Chronicle]
- It's Impeachment Trial Part Two starting today in the Senate, and House impeachment managers are planning a video-heavy presentation to confront Republicans with the mess of January 6. [New York Times]
- Nitrous/Whip-its are making a comeback in the pandemic, or maybe people have always been doing them and they're just doing them a little more. [New York Times]
Photo: BayViewer/Twitter