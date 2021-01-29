- As happens sometimes in very wet weather, part of Highway 1 in Big Sur has fallen into the ocean. A section of the notoriously unstable roadway near Rat Creek, south of Esalen and north of Big Creek, was struck by a debris flow and washed away, and it is continuing to erode. [KSBW]
- A PG&E truck was washed off a road as it partially collapsed due to ground saturation last night in Santa Cruz County. This happened on Valencia School Road in Aptos and there were reportedly minor injuries involved. [CHP Santa Cruz/Twitter]
- The number of new unemployment claims in the U.S. is declining slowly, however they remain at a historic high. 847,000 people applied for unemployment last week, down from 914,000 the week before, but to put that in perspective, there had never been a week with more than 700,000 new claims prior to last March. [Associated Press]
- One person, a 58-year-old Sebastopol man, was killed in a vehicle crash last night on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa. [CBS SF]
- A trio of small earthquakes rattled an area of Lake County just north of Healdsburg early Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two men were arrested in Oakland on suspicion of more than a dozen armed robberies of cellphone stores between early December and early January. [CBS SF]
- The SF Queer Nightlife Fund has opened up another round of applications for grants-in-aid for rent, cellphone bills, and the like for out-of-work nightlife workers — and they're still seeking donations, too. [Hoodline]
- BART conducted its biennial ridership survey in October and found rider satisfaction was up significantly among those few people riding BART, with 72 percent saying they were "very" or "somewhat satisfied" with the service. [CBS SF]
- A second police officer who responded to the riot at the Capitol on January 6 has died by suicide. [KRON4]
Photo: CHP Monterey/Facebook