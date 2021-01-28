People traveling to Tahoe this weekend to take advantage of the massive snowfall this week are being warned of major avalanche potential. And the story of a Truckee boy who was buried alive in a roof avalanche last night can serve as a warning.

A 14-year-old boy who was playing in a snow cave beside a house in the Serene Lakes area of Truckee Wednesday afternoon became buried when a large amount of snow slid off the home's roof. As Truckee Fire reported on Nixle, no one witnessed the avalanche, but the boy's family became worried when he did not come inside and called for a rescue.

"The experienced first-arriving firefighter/paramedics from Truckee Fire immediately suspected a roof avalanche and began probing the debris at the bottom of the roof," the post reads. "They got a hit with the probe, quickly started digging and recovered the boy alive about 5 feet under the snow."

This was a happy ending, but the avalanche danger persists throughout the region for skiers and anyone outside near a mountain or roof.

As ABC 7 reports, parts of the Tahoe region are expected to have seven feet of snowfall by Friday, which presents "extreme" avalanche dangers.

"You want to go up there? You want to ski, even though you are not supposed to — people are doing it," said meteorologist Mike Nicco on Wednesday. "I want to let you know, do not go today. Do not go tomorrow. Do not go Friday."

Resorts are open for limited operations, despite blizzard conditions. Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows had eight open chairlifts on Thursday and eight groomed runs on the lower parts of the resorts, with a total of 52 trails open overall. All Upper Mountain lifts, however, were closed.

Photo: B. Fredlund/U.S. Forest Service