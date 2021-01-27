SF Sketchfest has been whittled down to just a one-night livestream this Saturday, but still has dozens of the biggest names in comedy.

Every Saturday night for approximately the last ten months has been a “[preferred streaming service] and chill” kind of affair, just without the implied sex part. A few beloved annual events have made a pretty good go at turning their weekend-long festivals into streaming affairs, and another these biggies looms to make this Saturday night suck substantially less than the last 45 or so Saturday nights, as KQED reports that SF Sketchfest will go on this year as a star-studded livestream called Festpocalypse!

The full line-up seen below has the same caliber of terrific nationally known names as in previous years, but the show will last just a few hours instead of its normal few weeks.

Image: SF Sketchfest

The price of admission is a mere $20, but there are premium, higher priced packages that offer enamel pins, beanies, or some sort of virtual afterparty at PianoFight. The show starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 30 and festival organizers say it will go “for at least a few hours. Think longer than Godfather I, but probably not as long as Godfather II.”

SNL's Cheri Oteri joins the massive lineup for Festpocalypse! One epic show, 100+ performers, one night. Tickets at https://t.co/eokn0q96Su #SNL #saturdaynightlive pic.twitter.com/ndt8SIjhRQ — SF Sketchfest (@SFSketchfest) January 5, 2021

It’s a totally new show, not canned or prerecorded stuff from previous years, and we are being promised “comedy sketches, improvised scenes, game shows, ridiculous debates, musical performances and chats with entertainment icons.” Headliners include a Mr. Show reunion of David Cross and Bob Odenkirk, Kids in the Hall, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Looking forward to Festpocalypse! Help keep @SFSketchfest going. Join us for a Virtual Variety Show Fundraiser livestreamed Sat 1/30 5pm PT- https://t.co/6fVnDd8Eik. I'll be there celebrating 10 years of collaborations, including the time @Cloris_Leachman took my wig off onstage. pic.twitter.com/YUxv5O0n9Q — Peaches Christ (@PeachesChrist) January 22, 2021

But there’s a whole mess of great acts scheduled on the undercard too, including locals like Peaches Christ, sort-of locals like Margaret Cho, and beloved old standbys like Patton Oswalt and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

A perusal of the SF Sketchfest Twitter feed shows they’re adding new acts on the daily, so there are some great acts not listed here that probably will be scheduled by Saturday.

SF Sketchfest Festpacolyse! is Saturday, January 30 at 5 p.m., Tickets here, show will be available on demand through Monday night February 1.

