A one-alarm fire broke out Wednesday morning at the beloved bar/gallery and entertainment space 111 Minna, and it's not yet known what the extent of the damage was.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted the first alarm at 111 Minna Street at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday, and no second alarm was called.

The department declared the fire under control as of 11:28 a.m., with no injuries and no one known to be displaced as of that time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The firefighters union, SFFF Local 798, tweeted at the mayor and Supervisor Matt Haney just after 11 a.m. about the working fire, saying "Hopefully the damage is minimal."

UPDATE: FIRE UNDER CONTROL

- No injuries

- Unk displaced if any

111 Minna Gallery has been an active art gallery and event space since the early days before the dot-com boom, in 1993. In addition to hosting art shows, the place had regular DJ nights, drawing classes, and a variety of other events, and has a full-service bar.

"Believing that most art galleries were catering to an audience outside the average person, I wanted to provide people with awesome local art that was affordable on any budget," says founder Eiming Jung, writing on a GoFundMe page last year that raised $26,000.

The place is evolved in a hopping party scene by the late 1990s and early 2000s, drawing a mix of local creatives and downtown workers, and it has continued to evolve and thrive through a few recent eras of downtown SF.

The space has been closed since early in the pandemic, but on the website the owners were advertising it for use for private meetings and as a workspace last year.

