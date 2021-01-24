- This year's Walk of Life, one of SF's most conservative annual events, saw protesters march from Civic Center to the Embaracdero — many of who didn't wear masks. The annual Walk for Life march coincides with the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion; there's, however, no getting over the maddening irony of a gaggle of conservatives calling for the need to dissolve abortion rights... with many in the crowd refusing to wear masks during a global pandemic. [KPIX]
- The body of an unidentified woman washed ashore at Tunitas Creek Beach in San Mateo County Saturday morning. Earlier this month, a male and female couple were swept into the ocean at nearby Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo, though it remains unclear if the body found along Tunitas Creek Beach is that same woman. [ABC7]
- A recent UCSF study shows (albeit unsurely) that essential workers in food and transportation industries are among the "riskiest jobs" in the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- Controversy continues swirling around how East Bay's Creative Depot — a creative nonprofit, co-minded resale shop that sold items like arts and craft supplies, as well as furniture — laid off its entire staff amid the pandemic. [Oaklandside]
- A 25-year-old Oakland woman died in a solo car crash Sunday morning after she was flung out of her vehicle. [KPIX]
- The Biden-Harris administration is now expected to federally reimburse San Francisco's COVID-19 hotels used for shelter the homeless and other vulnerable populations. [Mission Local]
- Biden continues to drain the swamp (read: Trump administration appointees), but in some cases, he can only do so much. [The Guardian]