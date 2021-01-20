The Bay Area was still quiet Wednesday morning after a couple of days of noisy wind, and as most of us woke up to the sight of a new Democratic leader taking office — without incident, and with a stirring rendition of the national anthem by Lady Gaga. Lots of you probably cried a little.

Washington D.C. and many state capitals were under heavy security Wednesday, but so far the nation's worst fears of further insurrection or sloppy MAGA violence have not come to pass. Trump departed Washington with little fanfare, though he spoke to a "modest" group of supporters Wednesday morning at Joint Base Andrews, as CNN reports. "We will be back in some form," Trump said, in one of his most dejected statements in recent months. "So have a good life. We will see you soon."

Bizarrely, he exited to the soundtrack of "YMCA" by the Village People, "Gloria" by Laura Branigan, and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’." As Vulture puts it, he "went out as he came in: playing songs by people who hate him," noting the legal action that has been threatened over his use of this music — and setting aside legal efforts by the Village People's label, what the actual fuck is going on when an anthem that is very clearly celebrating gay sex in the 70s becomes a rallying tune of the far right?

Hopefully I'm not speaking too soon in saying that fears of some sort of right-wing uprising today are looking to be unfounded — but we likely haven't seen the last of Trump's loyalists making noise and vilifying Democrats who they think are all pedophiles thanks to some nutty conspiracy theories that grew out of 8chan.

The Proud Boys have not wasted any time in disowning Trump, as the New York Times reports, with some self-proclaimed members saying on private Telegram channels that Trump "will go down as a failure" and is looking "extraordinarily weak" as he leaves office.

Things remain calm around the heavily guarded state Capitol in Sacramento, as the Sacramento Bee reports, despite a small faction of protesters showing up.

"Hope still remains for all of us as our democracy still stands in spite of the attempts by Trump and his followers to overthrow this democracy right before our very own eyes," said SF Supervisor Shamann Walton, speaking to the Chronicle.

Manny's Cafe in the Mission held a virtual watch party Wednesday morning complete with wigs and boas (some photos are at that Chronicle link).

Supervisor Hillary Ronen tweeted simply, "The nightmare ends and the work begins!"

And Mayor London Breed issued a statement on the inauguration saying, "The joy I feel is overwhelming with the swearing-in of Kamala Harris as our Vice President... I join millions of Black women across this country in seeing Vice President Harris take a seat at the table that so many have fought to secure for so long."

Today is a new day for America. pic.twitter.com/BHvF7bNxFE — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 20, 2021

Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images