It's going to be a very windy, potentially dangerous night in parts of the Bay Area as meteorologists are predicting a wind event with potentially stronger gusts that we saw locally during the Diablo winds of this past fall.

The National Weather Service is predicting gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour at elevations above 1,000 feet, which will create potential hazards including downed trees, flying debris, and possibly downed power lines. Interestingly, though, a Red Flag Warning was only issued for areas south and east of the Bay Area, in the Santa Lucia mountains, Los Padres National Forest, and the interior mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties. That warning extends from 7 p.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Also, PG&E warned of public-safety power shutoffs today only in the southern Sierra, in interior parts of Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties.

The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for the Santa Lucias, Los Padres National Forest, and mountains of interior Monterey & San Benito Counties due to strong and dry offshore winds.

The wind situation is being caused, in part, by a huge mass of dry air off the coast of California, seen below, which is giving us these record-breaking warm days in January — reminiscent of the drought January of 2014.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, records were already broken in downtown San Francisco and downtown Oakland, with even higher records potentially still to be set. Downtown SF hit 72 degrees, with 70 degrees being the previous record for January 18, back in 1920. And downtown Oakland hit 76 degrees, with the previous record being 73.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, records were already broken in downtown San Francisco and downtown Oakland, with even higher records potentially still to be set. Downtown SF hit 72 degrees, with 70 degrees being the previous record for January 18, back in 1920. And downtown Oakland hit 76 degrees, with the previous record being 73.

Super-fast wind gusts were already recorded Sunday night on Mount Diablo (82 mph), Mt. Saint Helena (77 mph), and Kirkwood (86 mph).

As National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Mehley tells the Chronicle, temperatures are running about 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal for this month, and things won't be cooling back down significantly until the end of the week.