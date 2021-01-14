- After locking many users out of their benefit accounts, the California EDD is now requiring those users to go through an arduous process to prove their identities. Users complain that it takes five hours. [ABC 7]
- The latest COVID lockdown is ending for the Greater Sacramento region, which includes the Tahoe area. The region still has less than 15% of ICU beds available, but the criteria for lifting the health order include a projected 15% availability within four weeks. [Chronicle]
- Entertainers have been announced for Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, and Gaga will be doing the anthem. Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, and Ant Clemons have also apparently been confirmed. [Associated Press / ABC 7]
- One of our new QAnon/Pizzagate-believing members of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, tweeted on Wednesday that she plans to file an article of impeachment against Joe Biden on January 21 for "abuse of power." I hope everyone in Georgia's 14th is super happy they elected this moron. [KRON4/Nexstar]
- East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell will have a prominent role in Trump's second impeachment as one of the prosecutors in his Senate trial. [Chronicle]
- A five-number Powerball ticket worth $2.7 million was sold in San Jose. [NBC Bay Area]
- California has opened up COVID vaccinations to residents over age 65, but many California counties — especially large ones like Los Angeles — don't have enough vaccine to go around yet, and have not even vaccinated half their healthcare workers. [CBS SF]
- An opinion writer asks, "What does Chief Justice John Roberts think of his former law clerk Josh Hawley now?" [New York Times]
- Too bad for Amtrak's marketing department: Joe Biden is skipping his planned train trip to the inauguration out of safety concerns. [New York Times]
Photo: Cristina Robinson