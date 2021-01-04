- One emergency room worker has died of COVID complications amid a 44-person outbreak at Kaiser hospital in San Jose. The outbreak is believed to have been spurred by an inflatable costume worn by an employee around Christmastime. [CBS SF]
- Nancy Pelosi narrowly won reelection to be Speaker of the House on Sunday, receiving just seven more votes than Republican Kevin McCarthy. This is expected to be her last term as Speaker. [Chronicle]
- Friends and family of 27-year-old Hana Abe are in mourning after she was killed Thursday in a SoMa crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver. [ABC 7]
- Slack suffered a post-holiday service outage on Monday morning. [New York Times]
- Expect both rain and wind today as the Bay Area gets hit with a "weak" atmospheric river. [ABC 7]
- According to FEMA, Los Angeles County has the highest risk of natural disaster — including earthquakes, wildfires, and tsunamis — of anywhere in the U.S. [Associated Press]
- Residents in Hawaii say they saw a bright blue object hovering in the sky that crashed down into the ocean last week. [ABC 7]
- In an opinion piece published in the Washington Post Sunday, 10 former secretaries of defense wrote that "Efforts to involve the U.S. armed forces in resolving election disputes [by Trump] would take us into dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory." [Washington Post]
- Pete Sittnick, managing partner of Embarcadero restaurants Waterbar and Epic Steak, says the restaurants were recently burglarized and vandalized, and he blames the ongoing stay-at-home order. [ABC 7]
- Steph Curry joined Kobe Bryant in scoring 62 points in a single game on Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
