- Right on queue, Christmas Week, tens of thousands of people passed through SFO over the weekend, ignoring public health warnings about travel, and many unaware of the new 10-day quarantine requirement. The pandemic is not deterring everyone from flying, though the airport was less busy than they would normally be the weekend before Christmas. [CBS SF]
- The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted late Sunday, prompting a 4.4M earthquake and sending a steam cloud into the air. The volcano erupts about every four years, and no significant damage is expected, though there may be a bit of fallen ash. [Associated Press]
- The second stimulus bill finally passed, but it excludes direct aid for state and local governments, because: Republicans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Sunday news conference that Democrats would again push for state and local aid once Biden is inaugurated next month. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom entered another 10-day quarantine Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19 but after being exposed to a staff member who recently tested positive. [CBS SF]
- Holiday shoppers in the East Bay are dealing with long lines outside as stores enforce COVID-related capacity restrictions. [ABC 7]
- A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for Monday, banning all wood-burning around the Bay due to weather conditions that will trap the unhealthy smoke at ground level. [KRON4]
- A lawyer in the Trump Justice Department offers her apologies to the American people for being complicit in the administration's acts to "disassemble our democracy," and says that talented lawyers should not have lent their talents to Trump's agenda, and should have let less-skilled people (like Giuliani) try to defend them in court instead. [New York Times]
- There was apparently some batshit meeting at the White House on Friday in which Trump talked about invoking martial law and appointing Sidney Powell as a special counsel to investigate voting machines, and he's still maybe talking about not leaving the White House willingly on January 20. [New York Times / CNN]
- On Sunday the Chronicle profiled Bret Taylor, the 40-year-old chief operating officer of Salesforce, who grew up in Lafayette, went to Stanford, and calls himself an "East Bay loyalist."
Photo via SFO/Twitter