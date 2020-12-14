- UCSF, Stanford Health Care, and John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek are among the California hospitals awaiting the first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine today. The vaccine is arriving via UPS and Fedex likely at Oakland Airport, and UCSF says it will start inoculating staff by Wednesday. [KRON4 / ABC7]
- A king tide on Sunday morning along the Embarcadero in San Francisco once again provided a precursor to what rising sea levels will look like in the coming decades. [CBS SF]
- Another protest showed up outside Mayor London Breed's apartment on Sunday, this time a group of a couple dozen people protesting shelter-in-place restrictions and chanting "People need to eat!" [Examiner / CBS SF]
- Several surfers had to rescue another surfer on Sunday who crashed into a rock near Fort Point and was struck unconscious — luckily one of the other surfers was an EMT. [ABC 7]
- Those brand new BART stations in the South Bay that just opened in June are really nice, but they're nearly empty every day and quite expensive to operate. [Mercury News]
- Today's the day the Electoral College meets to finalize the election results — and while a couple may try to go "faithless," it's unlikely there will be much drama. [ABC 7]
- Because of the culture of insanity and violence being stoked by Trump himself, usually fairly anonymous electors across the country are facing threats and the need for security details. [New York Times]
- YouTube and Gmail were experiencing widespread outages early Monday. [KRON4]
- Political scientist Greg Weiner suggests that combatting the crisis of misinformation on Facebook and Twitter has to begin with educating people in critical thinking, and cultivating a tolerance for nuance in a world where people are increasingly led to black-and-white thinking. [New York Times]
Photo: John Moeses Bowen