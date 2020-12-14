- Dacari Spiers, the 32-year-old Black man who sued the SFPD earlier this year over an October 2019 incident near Fisherman's Wharf in which officers' alleged beat him while interrupting what they say was a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, is now the subject of a new suit by the DA's office against the officer involved. DA Chesa Boudin, in his third charge against an SFPD officer in as many weeks, has charged Officer Terrance Stangel for assault and battery, saying, "Officers who not only fail to promote safety but actively harm others must... be held accountable." [Examiner]
- A 40-year-old man was shot and injured while riding a scooter in SoMa on Friday afternoon. The victim never saw a suspect, and the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Sixth and Minna streets. [CBS SF]
- The legal battle continues between Virgin Hotels and the owner of the shuttered Virgin Hotels San Francisco on Fourth Street, with a judge denying a request to dismiss the owner's count-claims. Owner Jay Singh terminated a management agreement with Virgin in April, and Virgin claims this was a breach of contract. [SF Business Times]
- An Antioch man who works as a nurse in the ICU at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography last week. [Mercury News]
- Most of Tahoe got upwards of 10 inches of snow over the weekend, with 17 inches in some parts. [NWS Sacramento/Twitter]
- Santa Clara County has revised down its COVID quarantine guidance to 10 days from 14. [CBS SF]
- Bill Gates echoed what many experts are saying, that the next four to six months could be the worst of the pandemic, and that lockdowns could extend through all of next year depending on the vaccine rollout. [Daily Mail]
- Bill Barr has resigned, Joe Biden has declared victory (again) with the finalization of the Electoral College vote, and Trump is obviously fuming. [New York Times / ABC News]
- A Santa at a Christmas parade in Georgia later tested positive for COVID-19 after doing photo ops with children and others. [WSAV]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images