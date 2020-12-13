- Four people were injured Saturday afternoon in a Muni-involved accident. Among the injured at the Mission and 24th streets accident in the Mission District yesterday, three were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while it remains unclear if the fourth individual sustained any injuries that required medical attention; no drugs or alcohol were reportedly involved, but the accident is still under investigation. [KPIX]
- The Pfizer vaccine began shipping to distribution centers across the country Sunday morning. Around 3 million doses are expected to have been sent out; 327,600 of those units are destined for California — which may be used to treat frontline medical workers as early as Monday. [ABC7]
- The Latino Task Force and the Mission Language Vocational School will receive the DPH-funded grants, totaling about $500K. [Mission Local]
- San Francisco's only Olive Garden location has permanently closed. [Hoodline]
- Today will see more rain showers and strong winds across the Bay Area. [KRON4]
- From mild weather to "amazing" playgrounds, here's a list of things that you can send to those in your life they should keep in mind before moving here. [SF Examiner]
- These streaming shows will help satiate your craving to dine al fresco style — or, someday, indoors — at your favorite San Francisco eatery. [SFGate]
- A near as much mask-less pro-Trump march in Washington turned violent yesterday with four reported stabbings. [NPR]
Image: Unsplash