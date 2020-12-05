- SF firefighters called off a search and rescue for a surfer who disappeared off Ocean Beach Friday evening. Around 6:19 p.m., first-responders were searching for the surfer who reportedly disappeared in the area — but the search was suspended at 7 p.m. due to dangerous surf conditions; it's unclear if the search and rescue will begin again once conditions improve. [KPIX]
- Unbudgeted police spending proves to be the biggest City budget shortfall for Oakland. [Oaklandside]
- Riding the SF Bay Ferry during the pandemic is an expectedly sparse experience. [SFGate]
- The Castro's Lucky 13 closes for good this weekend. [Hoodline]
- As expected: air travel to and from California is expected to greatly slow over the next few weeks. [SFGate]
- The Free Farm Stand — an event that gives out free produce on the occasional Sunday — will pop up at 23rd Street and Treat Avenue Sunday morning. [Mission Local]
- A string of car burglars are singling-out surfers at Ocean Beach and China Beach. [Hoodline]
- Antibody counts procured from simple blood tests might prove to be the marker for studying how effective any one COVID-19 vaccine is. [NPR]
- Because we'll all have some more time on our hands come Sunday evening, here's a guide on your SF neighborhood's trees. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Courtesy of Getty Images via paule858