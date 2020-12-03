Northbound 101 was a mess of traffic south of SFO Thursday morning after an SUV flipped over and led to a major traffic backup stretching miles.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. just south of the 380 interchange, near San Francisco International Airport. As KPIX reports, one occupant of the SUV was killed and there were no further reports of injuries.

All six lanes of northbound 101 were closed temporarily following the crash, and then through traffic was limited to three lanes. The subsequent traffic backup stretched back an unknown number of miles.

CHP reported at 9:36 a.m. that residual delays should be expected south of San Bruno Avenue. KCBS Radio reported that the right lane remained blocked. There was no estimate for when all the lanes would be fully cleared.