A San Francisco woman is currently in police custody on the island of Maui after allegedly violating the state's mandatory quarantine requirement for visitors — and she's denying all wrongdoing and requesting a jury trial.

52-year-old Colleen Proppé flew to Honolulu from Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport on November 7, according to the Maui Police Department, and she reportedly failed to complete the mandatory health form required upon arrival. She reportedly spent the night in Honolulu before traveling on to Maui on November 8, and authorities say she failed to check in to the quarantine lodging she had listed.

Under current rules, travelers to Hawaii must quarantine for 14 days or present a negative COVID test result from within 72 hours of their arrival. They are also being encouraged to be tested again in Hawaii within 72 hours.

As Maui News reports, authorities aren't messing around on the island, and via social media posts Proppé had posted (likely the tweets below), they located her in Spreckelsville, a community on the northern coast of Maui, and arrested her on Saturday. On November 10, Proppe tweeted that she had "moved" to Hawaii and was looking for housing and employment while camping and planning on being a "sustainability student" there come spring. In another tweet she mentions that she had spent four days sleeping on a camping pad, but it was "worth it."

Views from my bike ride... #onmyride #Maui #bikepath pic.twitter.com/OAPtP8vlXa — 🌊C. Proppé (Pro-PPÉ 😷) (@cproppe) November 13, 2020 I moved and will be a Sustainability student in Hawaii in the Spring! My second day here, a full rainbow and a Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle on the beach. I’m looking for work and housing, cycling and camping to learn about the island. Mahalo! pic.twitter.com/0DQmm85jp5 — 🌊C. Proppé (Pro-PPÉ 😷) (@cproppe) November 10, 2020

In a press release about the arrest, Maui police said, "Please remember, even in paradise, there is COVID-1."

KPIX has since picked up the story, and reports that Proppé remains in custody on $6,000 bail. Following an initial court appearance by videoconference in which she pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial, she is expected to have another hearing in court on Monday, November 25. She's been charged with violating emergency rules and orders, and unsworn falsification to authorities.

On Twitter and on her LinkedIn, Proppé lists herself as a freelance graphic designer for Salesforce, and Fine Art America lists her as a landscape painter, with some of her paintings featuring windsurfers.

Photo via cproppe/Twitter