- Abnormally high king tides are expected to inundate the San Francisco Bay Area today and tomorrow — and possibly cause coastal flooding. The current National Weather Service forecast puts the tides coming in at nearly seven feet at 10:44 a.m. Sunday, with the same height striking again at 11:26 a.m. Monday; king tides have been steadily rising over the past two decades and continue to pose a great threat to the city in a future with rising sea levels. [Chronicle]
- Residents at a homeless encampment at Union Point Park were displaced by Friday's two-alarm fire in East Oakland. Some individuals at the homeless encampment — one of the largest in Oakland — reported losing all of their belongings in the wake of the fire, while others had their possessions damaged by smoke and water; the City still, nevertheless, plans to close the encampment sometime in February. [Oaklandside]
- The SpaceX launch originally scheduled for Friday is expected to continue today at 7:27 p.m. (ET). The Friday launch at Florida's Kennedy Space Center was canceled due to severe wind conditions — which prompted SpaceX and NASA to push their target launch time to later today; Musk has also recently revealed on Twitter that he's likely experiencing a mild case of COVID-19. [ABC7]
- Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris has inspired Bay Area artists to practice their creativity in left-of-center ways (and places). [KRON4]
- What a shocker: another construction setback in San Francisco has pushed the already much-delayed central subway to not be ready until at least 2022. [Chronicle]
- At an extinction rate that would give the vaquitas a run for their money, only four Fry's Electronics locations remain in the Bay Area. [SFGate]
- Take today to dine at one of the must-try parklets in the Mission District before gloomy weather arrives next week. [Hoodline]
- Meet the Oakland-based who's helping dismantle white supremacy for Fortune 500 companies, global brands, foundations, and nonprofits. [The Bold Italic]
