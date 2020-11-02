- Dia de Los Muertos celebrations are taking on new significance for Latinx communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Some altars around the Mission District took six months to make. [ABC7]
- Dr. Fauci once again made comments over the weekend that infuriated Trump and the White House, saying that the country is in for "a whole lot of hurt" this winter with cases spiking. And Trump has said he will fire Fauci after the election. [New York Times / KTVU]
- Seattle-based Brown Paper Tickets has allegedly been withholding over $6 million in payments to arts organizations and performers since March due to "pandemic-induced chaos." The attorney general in Washington State has filed a lawsuit. [Chronicle]
- A driver was killed on Sunday night when their car careened into a canal off Bel Marin Keys Boulevard south of Novato, in Marin County. [CBS SF]
- It may look lovely out this morning, but a beach hazard warning is in effect all day today, with the danger of sneaker waves at Ocean Beach especially high. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco is in the national spotlight again for keeping public schools closed despite having "contained" the spread of the virus. [New York Times]
- Like other states, California is seeing record levels of early voting and all signs point to a historic record for voter turnout overall in this election. [ABC7]
- A debate is raging over the Clover Flat Landfill, the only landfill in Napa County, as it is set to receive tons of wildfire damage debris from the LNU Complex fires. [Bay City News]
- One option for luxury travel over the summer: renting out an entire floor of a small hotel, like the Taj Campton Place is offering for family get-togethers and the like. [CBS SF]
- Businesses around San Francisco are boarding up — more than even before — in preparation for possible unrest and vandalism on Election Night or after. [KRON4]
- President Trump defended an incident on Friday in which a caravan of pickup trucks with Trump flags flying seemed to want to run a Biden/Harris campaign bus off the road in Texas, calling the participants "patriots." [New York Times]
Photo: Valeria Almaraz