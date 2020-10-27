- PG&E is in the process of restoring power for hundreds of thousands of customers that were part of the PSPS that began on Saturday. The utility began restoring power on Monday, and there are still around 180,000 customers to go. [KRON4]
- PG&E says there is evidence that the shutoffs prevented multiple potential wildfires, with downed trees and power lines already documented. [KTVU]
- Southern California Edison Company, PG&E's SoCal counterpart, is potentially to blame for its equipment sparking the Silverado Fire in Irvine. [Chronicle]
- Oakland police are investigating another shooting death, this one involving a victim who was driving at the time of being shot, and was found at a crash site at 81st and MacArthur on Monday night. [CBS SF]
- A 300-acre vegetation fire in Suisun City on Monday was likely caused by a cigarette butt, the city's fire chief says. [ABC7]
- Around 200 students from Gilroy High School and Christopher High School gathered for a party on October 16 at a house in Gilroy and subsequently one student has tested positive for COVID-19. [KTVU]
- A Mill Valley restaurant owner who installed a backup generator after last year's PSPS events now regrets it because the generator caused a kitchen fire. [ABC7]
- The Postal Service suggests that all mail-in ballots go in the mail today at the latest if you want them to be counted. [KRON4]
- Elon Musk has just sold another of the six homes in Bel Air that he purchased in the last decade, the former Gene Wilder estate, to a nephew of Wilder. [Variety]
Photo: CastroCam