- The Senate voted to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, 52-48. The tense, nearly party-line vote comes eight days before an election, after Democrats were unable to block a Republican effort to tip the ideological balance of the court that has been decades in the making. [KTVU]
- PG&E's PSPS caused Comcast outages for some 100,000 residential customers in California. Around 6,000 commercial customers also lost service, including internet. [Chronicle]
- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are threatening to sue The Lincoln Project over a billboard that's up in New York's Times Square. The billboard depicts them being cavalier about the pandemic, with a quote attributed to Kushner by Vanity Fair in which he allegedly said, early this year, "New Yorkers are going to suffer and that's their problem." [CNN]
- Kushner also had some asinine things to say about Black people and the Black Lives Matter movement on "Fox & Friends" this morning. [Associated Press]
- A South San Francisco burglary crew believed responsible for some 100 Bay Area burglaries between May and October was busted last week. [CBS SF]
- UCSF doctor and frequent pandemic commentator Dr. Bob Wachter tells the LA Times that the U.S. would have 50,000 dead from the coronavirus instead of 225,000 if the whole country had acted the way SF did. [LA Times]
- With virus cases surging again, Wall Street reacted poorly today. [Associated Press]
- In yet another late-in-the-game admission, the CDC is saying that nurses are at high risk of contracting COVID-19. [New York Times]
- Beloved Mission dive bar Bender's is reopening this week, with food service outside and a couple of tables inside. [Hoodline]
Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images