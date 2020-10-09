The Glass Fire remains largely under control in Sonoma and Napa counties as we close out its second week since igniting, and Cal Fire reported Friday morning that it has reached 74-percent containment.

The latest incident report suggests there has been minimal fire activity since Thursday, and what remains has consisted of "creeping and smoldering fire behavior within the current perimeter." According to Cal Fire, full containment on the fire should be reached by October 20 — still another week and a half away. Over 3,400 structures remain under threat as parts of the fire continue smoldering.

Damage assessments in the fire perimeter continued this week, and may be nearing completion. As of the current count, 1,545 structures have been destroyed, and this number includes 334 single-family homes in Sonoma County — primarily in unincorporated parts of the county east and south of Santa Rosa — and 308 single-family homes in Napa County.

As KPIX reports, most of the evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted on the Sonoma side, but in northern Napa County there are still some evacuation warnings in effect, particularly in the community of Pope Valley.

Roads remain closed in the Napa community of Deer Park, including Deer Park Road between Old Howell Mountain and Silverado Trail, and Silverado Trail between Deer Park Road and Pickett Road.

Further north, the "gigafire" known as the August Complex has topped 1,021,000 acres, and it is 65-percent contained. It spans seven mostly rural counties — Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn, Lake, and Colusa — and has been burning since mid-August.

The Zogg Fire in Shasta County, southwest of Redding, is now 95-percent contained after burning over 56,000 acres.

