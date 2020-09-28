Authorities are looking for three suspects who allegedly conducted a takeover robbery early Sunday afternoon at a CVS in Mill Valley.

Three masked men entered the East Blithedale Avenue store around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, as KPIX reports, and shortly thereafter they jumped behind the pharmacy counter and confronted two employees there.

The suspects then allegedly demanded that the employees open the safe, and to get on the ground facedown. After the safe was opened, the suspects grabbed what's described as a "large amount" of narcotics. The three men then fled to a waiting black four-door sedan outside being driven by a masked female.

Police said it wasn't clear whether any of the suspects displayed a firearm during the robbery.

As the Marin Independent Journal reports, the three suspects are described as being around 18 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 6 feet, all with slim builds. One suspect wore a black hoodie, another wore a black puffy jacket, and the third wore a black hooded jacket with white and red stripes.

The license plate on the getaway vehicle may be "AUGZ948" or similar.

Anyone with information about this caper is asked to call the Mill Valley Police Department at (415) 389-4100 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 721-4547.

Photo via Mill Valley Police Department