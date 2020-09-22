The former SF supervisor who preceded Hillary Ronen in representing the Mission and Bernal Heights, David Campos, has just landed a new gig working for District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Campos will be chief of staff for Boudin's nascent DA's office, and Boudin said on Twitter, "David has a long record of public service, including on the Police Commission and the Board of Sups, and a talent for uniting people. Together we will push for a more just criminal legal system."

In a separate statement, the district attorney said that Campos will "play a pivotal role in implementing our vision of a decarceral, data-driven approach to public safety."

Boudin added, "David’s lengthy record of successful advocacy for the most vulnerable, his ability to unite others around common goals, and his extensive legal experience make him perfectly suited for our office and for this important position."

Campos, in turn, praised his new boss in a statement, saying, "I have been impressed by the pace and breadth of the reforms already implemented."

Boudin's current chief of staff, as the Examiner notes, is Christine DeBerry, who served as chief of staff under former DA George Gascon and who is stepping down next month. Campos will be departing his position of three years as Deputy County Executive for the County of Santa Clara and shifting back to working for SF on October 19.

Campos is an openly gay man, former undocumented immigrant, Harvard Law grad, and champion for progressive causes. He served on the SF Board of Supervisors representing District 9 from 2008 until 2016, when he was termed out. He had briefly angled for a job as Public Advocate, a position that failed at the ballot box in 2016 after being opposed by city power players including Dianne Feinstein, and former mayors Newsom and Brown. This summer, the idea of installing an Office of the Public Advocate — which would police City Hall for corruption, and other things — was floated again by the Board, and shot down.

Campos has also served on SF's Police Commission, and as general counsel for the school district.

In an interview with Mission Local, Campos says he sees his tenure on the Board of Supervisors as "outside-the-box," having advocated against market-rate development in the Mission and for programs like free Muni for schoolkids. He also was consistently vocal about police reform.

Campos added, regarding the DA's job, "To be successful as District Attorney you need to build coalitions and relationships. There has to be a deep understanding of community."

