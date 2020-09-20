- Yesterday, a father and his toddler-aged son were rescued off a cliff at Fort Funston after attempting to climb down it to get to the water below. “We want to congratulate and commend [the father],” said Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department of the dad, who apparently knew he and his son were way over their heads (literally and metaphorically speaking) half-way down the cliffside: "He called 911 and knew exactly where he was at and was able to give us specific directions." [Chronicle]
- A huge crowd of generally unmasked people gathered at Fort Mason yesterday afternoon. The pictures quickly caused quite the ruckus on Twitter, with people some people noting, more or less, that you would never know we're in a global pandemic by seeing these photos. [KRON4]
- A string of sexual battery cases has shaken the otherwise sleepy Sea Cliff neighborhood. SFPD investigators are actively working to identify the suspect — who's said to be a man standing around six feet tall; he was last spotted in a black sweatshirt — and place him under arrest; police patrols have been increased in the area and those with information are encouraged to call SFPD's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. [ABC7]
- The air's looking a bit cleaner and less hazy today — and those improvements are only expected to increase at the day matures. [Mercury News]
- Between this month's raging heat and hellacious air conditions, the $4.5k monthly rent on this air-conditioned, two-bedroom apartment in Potrero Hill seems ever-so-slightly more palatable. [SFGATE]
- The Eater SF put together a phenomenal guide to dining in San Francisco — which includes timely reopening updates, implemented COVID-19 safety protocols, and more. [Eater SF]
- With better skies today, go on a socially distanced stroll to check out some of the Presidio's quirkiest, strangest buildings. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Edgar Chaparro