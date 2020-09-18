- A male suspect jumped into the driver's seat of an SFFD ambulance and started driving early Friday morning, all while paramedics were tending to a patient in back. The incident happened on McAllister Street between Leavenworth and Market Street just before 4 a.m., and the 32-year-old suspect was later arrested. [Examiner]
- Indoor dining may resume in San Francisco as soon as September 29, but don't expect all small restaurants like Frances to jump at the chance to reopen. At 25-percent capacity, or 12 seats, chef-owner Melissa Perello says it isn't worth it to potentially expose staff to contagion. [Chronicle]
- A person was stabbed on a BART train heading into Warm Springs Station on Friday afternoon, and a suspect is in custody. [SFGate]
- At least one person was killed in a mid-day triple-shooting in Richmond. [CBS SF]
- A mysterious diesel fuel leak, first reported by the Port of San Francisco in early July, continues to be cleaned up by Fish and Wildlife personnel near the Hyde Street Pier. [Hoodline]
- Facebook's efforts to curtail QAnon conspiracy-spreading on the platform has completely failed. [New York Times]
- SF's Slow Streets program is expanding in Golden Gate Park, allowing bicyclists and runners to go all the way from the Panhandle to the ocean while using the roadways. [KRON4]
- A 26-story condo tower is being planned on a site in downtown San Jose where a future BART station entrance is set to be built. [SF Business Times]
- ICYMI, downtown restaurants Town Hall and Boulevard are both open with swanky outdoor seating situations. [Tablehopper]