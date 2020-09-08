- With a few exceptions, late-night evacuation orders in Sonoma County Monday night, west of Windsor, were downgraded after a fire flare-up was brought under control. Residents are being permitted to return to their homes at their risk after the Walbridge Fire was briefly stoked by winds. [KTVU]
- The Oak Fire in Mendocino County, which began Monday afternoon between Ukiah and Laytonville, grew to 1,000 acres as of Tuesday morning. The fire, which forced the shutdown of Highway 101, remains zero-percent contained and is responsible for some of the smoke blowing over the Bay Area yesterday and today. [Press Democrat / CBS SF]
- Marin County had hoped to move into the "red" Tier 2 of the state-mandated reopening process today, but late Monday the state said that can't happen yet. Marin remains in the "purple" zone with most of the Bay Area — besides SF and Napa — for at least another week. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara County also hopes to enter the "red" tier starting today, but the decision has not been announced. [CBS SF]
- A total of around 200,000 PG&E customers in 22 counties — including parts of Napa and Sonoma — lost power due to last night's wind event, and may not get it back until late tomorrow. [KTVU / Napa Valley Register]
- Two missing American tourists, retirees Ian Hirschsohn and Kathy Harvey, were found dead at the bottom of a well in Mexico south of Ensenada after being reported missing six days ago. [Associated Press]
- A suspect was arrested in a homicide in Livermore on Sunday, accused of killing his domestic partner and then telling family that he'd done it, and having a subsequent standoff with police. [Chronicle]
- Alameda police are seeking a suspect who failed to appear for a court date Monday following an arrest on multiple charges of indecent exposure. [CBS SF]
- Here's a satellite image of the entire state of California pretty much covered in wildfire smoke this morning.
GOES17 geocolor depicts California submerged in a sea of smoke this morning. Marine stratus along the coast compliments the milky view over the Pacific.#cawx pic.twitter.com/XL0i8SgKCB— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 8, 2020